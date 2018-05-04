Steven Gerrard confident he can deliver as Rangers boss

Steven Gerrard is confident his ability will outweigh his inexperience as he vowed to meet the challenge of being Rangers manager head on.

The 37-year-old dismissed claims his appointment on a four-year contract was a risk and welcomed the intense pressure that will come with his high-profile introduction to management.

The former Liverpool captain got a “special feeling” when given the opportunity to speak to Rangers and decided the time was right to quit his role as Anfield Under-18s coach and take a leap of faith.

Steven Gerrard was introduced to the supporters at Ibrox (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Gerrard, who confirmed Gary McAllister as his assistant, said: “I have confidence in myself, in my ability. I have weighed the gamble up and the risk and I understand other people thinking it is because it is my first job in management, but I have confidence in myself that I can deliver for these supporters.

“That’s the only thing that matters to me: do I think I can do a good job as the manager of Glasgow Rangers? In my mind, it’s yes.

“I love a challenge. My parents brought me up in life to always front a challenge – if you feel like that challenge is the right one for you, go for it. Go and front it up and give it your best shot. That’s exactly what I’m going to do here.

“I have been around a big football club for a long time, I’ve been around big matches, I’ve watched big managers perform and I’ve worked under big managers. I can’t do anything about having no experience where I sit right now.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, left, shakes hands with chairman Dave King (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“There’s only one way to go and get experience, and that is to believe in yourself that you have the right characteristics to take the challenge head on.”

Gerrard will take charge on June 1 and will watch from a distance as Rangers battle for second spot in the Ladbrokes Premiership with Aberdeen and Hibernian.

The scale of his task was apparent as Celtic thrashed Gers 5-0 on Sunday to seal a seventh consecutive title but Gerrard appeared to relish the intensity of the rivalry and the demands that will be placed upon him as he goes head to head with his former Anfield boss, Brendan Rodgers.

“Pressure’s not a bad thing for me,” he said. “I played under pressure, I have lived under pressure since I left school. In football, if you are working under pressure you are in a good place. Since I stopped playing football, I have missed that pressure of fighting for three points at the weekend.

🗣 SG: Bring it on, I don’t mind being under intense pressure. The loyalty of the supporters and how they stood by this club is the values that I agree with.



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/ybuMuxZg05 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 4, 2018

“Being Rangers manager, I know there will be a lot of scrutiny and pressure but that’s what I love about being involved in football.

“Bring it on. I don’t mind being under intense pressure. I knew that before I decided to be Rangers manager and I’m up for the challenge.”

Gerrard, who brushed off questions about the finances available to him, admitted the opportunity had intrigued him.

“When the call came it was a no-brainer for me,” he said. “I got a different feeling in my stomach from the previous opportunities I’ve had in terms of being a number one.

“There were a lot of things to think about but from that phone call I got a special feeling and I knew Rangers was for me.

“This opportunity doesn’t come around all the time. Clubs of this size with the stature, history and tradition. But the key was the opportunity. I believe I can come in here and improve things and I believe I can make these fans happy.”

- Press Association