Stephen Wallace removed as Offaly football manager

Stephen Wallace has been removed as manager of the Offaly senior football team.

Following a management committee meeting tonight, the decision was made that Wallace should leave his role and that an interim management team would be appointed "as soon as possible".

Offaly GAA said in a statement: "Following a meeting of Coiste Bainisti Uibh Fhaili on Wednesday 16th May 2018, the decision was made that Stephen Wallace should not continue as Manager of the Offaly Senior Football Team. An Interim Management Team will be appointed as soon as possible."

Offaly GAA to seek Interim Senior Football Management for the remainder of the Championship https://t.co/uiMRugSi23 — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) May 16, 2018

Offaly GAA had commenced a review of their senior football management following Sunday’s Leinster SFC defeat to Wicklow.

Relations between manager Stephen Wallace, coach Billy Sheehan, and the squad reached crisis point this week, with four players understood to have quit the panel in the aftermath of their shock 1-20 to 1-15 extra-time quarter-final defeat.

- Digital Desk