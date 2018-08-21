Stephen Kenny: We must focus on ourselves - not Cork - in title run-in
21/08/2018 - 16:49:00Back to Cork City FC Sport Home
Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny says they can't afford to dwell on title rivals Cork City - and must instead focus on their own results.
The Lilywhites moved three-points clear at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 2-0 win at Sligo last night.
It followed defending champions Cork being held to a 1-all draw by St Pat's on Sunday.
Kenny's told LMFM that it's all about his own team getting results between now and the end of the season.
"It's always a positive if your rivals drop points.
"It was brilliant to get the victory - five games in 14 days now, three of them away," he said.
"One in Sligo, one in Bray, one in Limerick, Shamrock Rovers at home, Finn Harps at home - it's a real busy period, it's very taxing on the players," he added.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here