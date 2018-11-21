Stephen Cluxton who? Watch as South African GAA goalkeeper takes ball length of field before scoring wonder point

Move over Rory Beggan!

Charlie Radingona, a goalkeeper with South Africa Gaels, scored an amazing point in Bangkok at the FEXCO Asian Gaelic Games.

Charlie's wonder point came in the semi-final and helped the Gaels qualify for the final

Charlie's team went on to win the final too, becoming Junior champions on their first appearance at the event.

His skill on the pitch captured the public's imagination and a video of Charlie's point has been viewed over 67,000 times.

Digital Desk