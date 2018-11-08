Stephanie Roche signs for Serie A side Florentia
08/11/2018 - 18:19:00Back to Soccer Sport Home
Republic of Ireland international Stephanie Roche has signed for Italian side Florentia.
The 29-year-old had been out of contract since the summer, after breaking her leg while at Sunderland in 2017.
The Florence side are currently fifth in the Women's Serie A table.
✅ UFFICIALE— FLORENTIA (@cfflorentia) November 8, 2018
👉 #StephanieRoche è una nuova giocatrice della #Florentia!
🇨🇮️ L'attaccante irlandese va a rinforzare un reparto offensivo di altissimo livello!
💻 Leggi il comunicato completo ➡️https://t.co/lhwFtstkYa#calciofemminile #serieA #laltrametàdelcalcio pic.twitter.com/ajzt1binRi
"Finally! It's official, can't wait to get started with this club!" wrote Roche on Twitter.
Finally! It's official, can't wait to get started with this club! @cfflorentia 🙌🏼⚽️❤ https://t.co/QzFL3P6aUP— Stephanie Roche (@StephanieRoche9) November 8, 2018
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here