Stephanie Meadow one off the lead after bogey-free round

By James O'Connor

Royal Portrush’s Stephanie Meadow posted a bogey-free 66 (-6) in the first round of the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic to put herself one behind leader Csicsi Rozsa.

Meadow currently sits seventh on the Symetra Tour’s Race For the Card with €32,805 in earnings, and a win this weekend would almost guarantee the former Irish international her LPGA Tour card next season.

Also teeing it up in New York this weekend are Leona and Lisa Maguire, after the Cavan duo turned professional last month.

Leona Maguire carded a 71 (-1) in the first round and sits six shots off the lead, while Lisa double-bogeyed her 17th hole to finish +3 for the day.

Leona Maguire (23) took her professional career by storm, finishing tied 15th on her debut in the LPGA Tour's ShopRite LPGA Classic in Atlantic City and followed that by finishing tied third on her Symetra Tour debut in Illinois.

Despite joining the Symetra Tour halfway through the season, the former amateur world number one has jumped 120 places to 67th on the Race For the Card money list, needing to get in the top ten to secure her LPGA Tour card next year.