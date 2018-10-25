Steph Curry adds to his ridiculous highlight reel with unbelievable bounce shot
Steph Curry has hit the ground running in the 2018/19 NBA season, and he exhibited his magic touch with a rather strange basket in a pre-match warm-up.
The 30-year-old was filmed ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Washington Wizards when he tossed the ball miles into the air, apparently missing the basket by a distance.
But fans of Curry will know better than to doubt the two-time MVP.
How does Steph make this??? 😂 pic.twitter.com/scKJRlnpWH— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2018
Physics is all just a game to this man.
Curry continued to dazzle during the game itself, scoring a sensational 51 points for the Warriors, who ran out 144-122 winners.
And the man himself even saw fit to bring his unique looped throw onto the court, bamboozling people with this effort.
Toss it up! #KiaTipOff18 pic.twitter.com/kuOeey0YpL— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2018
The Warriors have racked up four wins from five this season – can anyone beat them to the NBA championship?
- Press Association
