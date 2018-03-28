St Ronan’s end Kerry's grip on Hogan Cup

St Ronan’s Lurgan 2-10 Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 1-10

St Ronan’s Lurgan’s history-making season continued at Abbottstown when they upset the odds against Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne to reach a first ever Hogan Cup Final.

The winners got off to a great start as they established a 1-3 to 0-1 lead with Rioghan Meehan getting their goal and Adam Loughran a couple of points.

Frees from Ruaidhri O’ Beaglaoich and a goal from Dylan O’Geibheannaigh saw the Kerry lads turn around 1-7 to 1-6 in front.

Ruairi McConville levelled matters on the restart before the Munster champions moved two in front through O’ Beaglaoich but St Ronan’s hit back.

Eoin McConville pointed and the superb Tiernan Kelly added a couple of points before substitute Josh Megoran clinched victory with a 52nd minute goal.

St Ronan’s Lurgan: L Mulholland, E McCluskey, A Mulholland, J Haddock, A McCreanor, J Lamont, J Haughey, J Lenehan, T Kelly (0-5, 1F), O Smyth, A Loughran (0-2), R Meehan (1-0), R McConville (0-2), L Monteiro, E McConville (0-1, 1F).

Subs: J Megoran (1-0) for Monteiro, C Magee for R McConville, M McAfee for Smyth

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: E O’Brosnachain, C O’Flannura, T O’ Dubhain, Colin O’Muircheartaigh, Colm O’Muircheartaigh, G O’Leidhinn, P O’Cathallain, F Sauerland, J Aghas, N O’Geibheannaigh, C O’Failbhe, D Uosis (0-1), D O’Geibheannaigh (1-1), C Firtear (0-1), R O’Beaglaoich (0-7, 5F).

Subs: C O’Cathain for Sauerland, S O’Morain for N O’Geibheannaigh,

Referee: B Conway, Kildare