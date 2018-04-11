St Patrick’s Athletic reveal plans for new 12,000 seater stadium

St Patrick’s Athletic have announced plans for a new stadium as part of a major development in Inchicore.

As well as the new stadium the proposal for the development at St Michael's Estate is to include new homes and a town centre with retail, leisure and community facilities.

The proposed Richmond Arena. Pic: St Patrick’s Athletic

The project, currently named the Richmond Arena, would be a UEFA Category 3 stadium with 12,000 covered seats and would be at a first floor level - a new model for Ireland but something that is already used in Europe.

Tom O'Mahony, St Pat's president, said on the club's website: "We believe our proposal is a game-changer for Inchicore and, of course, for our club.

It would give our supporters an ultra-modern stadium which would also be suitable for a wide range of community events.

"It would transform Inchicore and would realise the City Council's vision of a vibrant, high-quality urban quarter.

"We will now engage with the City Council to discuss our plans and we hope to have an opportunity to play a leading role in the regeneration of our neighbourhood."

The stadium is designed by David Mizrahi of HRS International who was the lead architect on the Samuel Beckett and James Joyce bridges in Dubin alongside Santiago Calatrava.

The development is being led by Garrett Kelleher and the club says they can accommodate whatever housing density and mix is required by Dublin City Council while also providing major retail and leisure facilities to the community.

Richmond Park, the current home stadium for St Pat's. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

They say the Arena will provide facilities to be agreed upon with the city council but could include a library and an indoor sports hall.

The stadium development will be financially independent and will not be reliant on receiving any Government grants.

Once planning permission is granted, the club expects the project to take approximately two years to complete.

St Pat's currently sit in 6th position in the Premier Division, having won four of their first nine games.