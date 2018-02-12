St Andrews to host 150th Open

St Andrews has been announced as the host course for the 150th Open in 2021.

The Scottish course will play host to the tournament for the 30th time, the most in the event's history.

The last time the Open was held at St Andrews, in 2015, American Zach Johnson won his second major.

A statement on www.theopen.com read: "History will be made once again at the home of golf in 2021 when the 150th Open is played at St Andrews from 11-18 July."