SSE Airtricity League round-up: Dundalk back on top with comfortable 3-1 victory
Dundalk are back to top of the table this evening after beating Bray Wanderers 3-1 at the Carlisle Grounds.
It puts the Lilywhites a point clear of Cork City, who don't play St. Pat's until Sunday.
Waterford remain third following a 2 - 1 win over Derry City at the Brandywell Stadium.
Sligo Rovers were 3 - 1 winners on the road to Limerick.
Bohemians claimed their third win over Shamrock Rovers this season after beating their Dublin rivals 1 - 0 at Tallaght Stadium.
Meanwhile, Shelbourne have climbed up to third in the league standings after beating Wexford 2 - 1 away from home.
Drogheda drop to 4th after finishing level with Cabinteely.
There were wins for Finn Harps and Longford Town.
