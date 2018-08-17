SSE Airtricity League round-up: Dundalk back on top with comfortable 3-1 victory

Dundalk are back to top of the table this evening after beating Bray Wanderers 3-1 at the Carlisle Grounds.

It puts the Lilywhites a point clear of Cork City, who don't play St. Pat's until Sunday.

Ger Pender of Bray Wanderers in action against Brian Gartland of Dundalk during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bray Wanderers and Dundalk at the Carlisle Grounds in Bray, Wicklow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Waterford remain third following a 2 - 1 win over Derry City at the Brandywell Stadium.

Sligo Rovers were 3 - 1 winners on the road to Limerick.

Bohemians claimed their third win over Shamrock Rovers this season after beating their Dublin rivals 1 - 0 at Tallaght Stadium.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne have climbed up to third in the league standings after beating Wexford 2 - 1 away from home.

Drogheda drop to 4th after finishing level with Cabinteely.

There were wins for Finn Harps and Longford Town.