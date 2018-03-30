SSE Airtricity League round-up: Cork City secure comfortable victory over Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers...0

Cork City...4

By Denis Hurley

Three goals in four second-hand minutes secured a comfortable victory for SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Cork City away to Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

In front of 669 people at the Carlisle Grounds, the reigning champions were never troubled and dominated throughout, with Seán McLoughlin’s eighth-minute goal giving them a cushion.

From a free kick by Barry McNamee on the right, McLoughlin got his head to the ball and though it was off-target, he converted from close range when Graham Cummins sent the ball back into the goalmouth.

Sean McLoughlin of Cork City, centre, is congratulated by team-mates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bray Wanderers and Cork City at the Carlisle Grounds in Wicklow. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile.

The lively Kieran Sadlier went close more than once in the first half while Jake Kelly had the home side’s only real chance, drawing a save from Mark McNulty on 27 minutes.

City weren’t as fluent early in the second half and Bray felt that they might have had a penalty on 54 minutes when Daniel Kelly went down under Gearóid Morrissey’s challenge but none was accruing and the visitors soon settled again,

They had a second goal when Barry McNamee linked well with Kieran Sadlier before sending a low shot from outside the area across the dive of Aaron Dillon and into the bottom right corner.

Then, two minutes later it was 3-0 when Sadlier’s free kick from the left appeared to go all the way to the net, though McLoughlin might have had got a touch. However, there was no doubting that the fourth goal was Sadlier’s, a 30-yarder which flew over Dillon and dipped down under the crossbar.

There were more chances, with Graham Cummins going close twice, but the Rebel Army will be more than happy with their night’s work.

BRAY WANDERERS: Dillon; Douglas, Kenna, McGovern; D Kelly, Sullivan, Noone, J Kelly (Galvin 73); Greene, McCabe.

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, Barry, McLoughlin (Horgan 72), Griffin (Adebayo Rowling 76); McCormack, Morrissey; McNamee, Keohane (Sheppard 60), Sadlier; Cummins.

Referee: B Connolly (Dublin).