SSE Airtricity League round-up: Cork City back on top after win over Bray

Bray Wanderers 1 - 3 Cork City

By Denis Hurley

Three first-half goals earned Cork City a second league win in five days to put them back on top of the SSE Aitrtricity League Premier Division.

While there was a feelgood factor among most of the 842 people at Bray’s Carlisle Grounds on Friday night following the takeover by Niall O’Driscoll, John Caulfield’s side carried on the momentum of Monday’s 5-0 win over Derry City.

Karl Sheppard celebrates after scoring a goal for Cork City. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Barry McNamee went close for the Rebel Army early on before Karl Sheppard broke the deadlock in the 14th minute. Having received possession from Jimmy Keohane on the left of the penalty area, Sheppard twice shaped to shoot before firing past Evan Moran.

Garry Buckley almost made it 2-0 but was unlucky to hit the crossbar, however the second came on the half-hour and it was the midfielder who got it heading home McNamee’s corner.

The visitors were three to the good when Damien Delaney’s header put Sheppard in and he finished well, putting the outcome almost beyond doubt even at that early stage.

But for good Moran goalkeeping, City would have added more goals in the second half but, while Gary McCabe did curl a free kick home to get Bray off the mark, City never looked like allowing them to come closer. The closing stages saw defender John Dunleavy come on for his first league appearance since suffering a knee injury in June of last year.

City now lead Dundalk by two points, albeit with two more games played.

Bray's Conor Kenna and Danny Cummins of Cork City. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

BRAY WANDERERS: Moran; Gorman (Hayes 65), Kenna, Heaney; Harding, Noone (Gibbons half-time), O’Conor, Lynch; McCabe; Pender (Walsh 73), Ellis.

CORK CITY: Cherrie; Beattie, Delaney, McLoughlin, Griffin (Dunleavy 86); McCormack, Keohane; McNamee, Buckley (Daly-Bütz 80), Sheppard; Cummins.

Referee: P McLaughlin (Donegal).

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers are now within a point of the European places after claiming a 2 - 0 win at home to Sligo Rovers.

Limerick shocked third-placed Waterford by claiming a 2-1 win to move 9 points off Bray at the foot of the table.

📣 RESULT: @LimerickFCie 2-1 @WaterfordFCie



What a result for the home side who played almost the whole game with ten men!



LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/7kmha284M2 #LOI pic.twitter.com/TTv9pivKGm — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 27, 2018

Rory Patterson scored a late winner for Derry City as they defeated St Pat's 2-1 at the Brandywell.

It was a hot-headed night in the top flight, with six red cards handed out across this evenings games.