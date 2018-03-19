SSE Airtricity League matches postponed due to bad weather

Two of today's four SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games have been postponed.

The meeting of Bray Wanderers and Waterford and the game between St Pats and Sligo Rovers have failed pitch inspections this morning.

However, two games are set to go ahead.

At 3pm, struggling Bohemians travel to leaders Cork.

Limerick and Shamrock Rovers meet at the Market's Field, with a 6.30pm kickoff.

In the SSE Airtricity League First Divison, Wexford's game with UCD has been postponed, following a pitch inspection in Ferrycarrig Park.

In the EA Sports Cup, St Mochta's were due to take on Drogheda United but that game will now be played on another date.

All four games will be rescheduled in due course.

The remaining four games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Divisions, and EA Sports Cup go ahead as planned on Monday.

- Digital Desk