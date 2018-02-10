Spurs win North London Derby to move into third place

Tottenham 1 Arsenal 0

Harry Kane's 23rd Premier League goal of the season gave Tottenham the North London bragging rights as they beat Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley.

The division's leading marksman was, once again, in the right place at the right time, 49 minutes in to head past Petr Cech.

It tees Spurs up perfectly for their midweek Champions League tie with Juventus and adds further weight to suggestions of a power shift in North London.

Tottenham are now seven points clear of Arsenal in the table, with the Gunners having lost eight games already this season.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Dele Alli at Wembley Stadium. Photo: John Walton/PA

Speaking to BT Sport, Kane said: "It was nice to score. I had a few headers in the game and it was nice to see that go in. We'll take the 1-0."

Kane has seven goals in seven Premier League games against Arsenal, and added: "It's a North London derby, I look forward to these games. Thankfully I was there to put that away.

"We are a fit squad, we know if we keep playing, the chances will come. Today we had three or four but we are really pleased with the win."

Spurs now head to Turin and Kane said: "I can't wait, it's a massive game that you look forward to as a player."

Victorious manager Mauricio Pochettino said of Kane: "He is an amazing person, our future. It is amazing what he has achieved, I am so proud and happy that he is in our side."