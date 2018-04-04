Spurs players 'stunned' to learn Daniel Levy's pay

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly the highest paid director in the Premier League after club accounts showed he took an income of over £6million (€6.88m) for the year ending 30 June 2017.

The figure - an increase from £2.84million the previous year - is believed to be higher than most of the club's best-paid players. The Times reported on Wednesday that the players were "stunned" to learn what their chairman took home, at a time when they were told there were salary restraints.

Here, we list the Premier League clubs' highest-paid directors, according to accounts published on the Companies House website.

Arsenal - £2,618,000 (inc pension contribution)

Bournemouth - £1,256,000 (inc pension contribution)

Brighton - £1,242,956 (inc pension contribution)

Burnley - £0*

Chelsea - £308,000**

Crystal Palace - accounts not yet showing on Companies House

Everton - £588,000 (inc pension contribution)

Huddersfield - £120,571

Leicester - £325,000 (inc pension contribution)

Liverpool - £914,000 (inc pension contribution)

Man City - £0*

Man Utd - £0*

Newcastle - Accounts not yet showing on Companies House

Southampton - £545,000

Stoke - £806,000 (inc pension contribution)

Swansea - £634,013 (inc pension contribution)

Tottenham - £6,013,000 (inc pension contribution)

Watford - £553,333

West Brom - £262,000

West Ham - £868,000

* Accounts show directors received no remuneration, but other earnings not disclosed

** Total for all directors rather than highest paid

- PA