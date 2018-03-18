Sports Minister commits social media gaffe by calling Ireland rugby star by wrong name

Minister for Sport Shane Ross dropped a real social media clanger this evening - getting the name of one of Ireland's Grand Slam winning rugby team wrong!

The team are household names across the country even before beating England to achieve an historic Six Nations Grand Slam yesterday - but despite attending the match in Twickenham, the Dublin Rathdown TD referred to "superstars Johnny Sexton and Dave Kearney" in a tweet with Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney.

Congratulations and welcome home this evening to superstars Johnny Sexton and Dave Kearney pic.twitter.com/zBRSiQloN0 — Shane Ross (@Shane_RossTD) March 18, 2018

Irish rugby fans were not amused.

Some compared him to the character of 'Trigger' in classic sitcom Only Fools and Horses, who constantly referred to his friend Rodney as "Dave".

Good man trigger.... — Dan lucey (@Luceydan) March 18, 2018

Other reactions were less humorous.

The best of the lot has to have been from ROB himself, though.

You’re welcome Leo 😉 — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) March 18, 2018

- Digital desk