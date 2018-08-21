Spike O'Sullivan to face former world champion next month

Cork's Spike O'Sullivan will fight former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux in Las Vegas next month.

The bout will be on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin versus Canelo Alvarez at Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on September 15.

O'Sullivan says the fight is 'another step' toward becoming world champion and that he'll be 'going to war'.

The 34-year-old has a 28-2 record with the two defeats coming against Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jnr.

