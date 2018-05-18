Southgate was annoyed by FA’s Kane tweet

England manager Gareth Southgate admitted he was unhappy about the Football Association tweet which mocked striker Harry Kane.

The 24-year-old is the undoubted star of the Three Lions squad heading to this summer’s World Cup but has had to deal with a bit of flak recently.

Kane was criticised for claiming a goal in Tottenham’s win at Stoke in April, and a tweet later that month on the FA Cup’s official Twitter account poked fun at him after Tottenham’s semi-final loss to Manchester United.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had been critical about the post, and Southgate said: “So was I!

“We immediately recognised it wasn’t an area that I think we need to be involved in.

“(We had a) good internal discussion, we had an apology pretty quickly to Harry and to Tottenham, so it’s done. I only (spoke to Kane about it) as part of a broader conversation about everything.

“We didn’t spend long on it at all. He’d moved on from it and that was that.”

