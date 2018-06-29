Southampton sign Norway attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi

Southampton have signed Norway forward Mohamed Elyounoussi from Swiss club Basel on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old, born in Morocco, scored 23 times in 83 appearances for the Swiss Super League side.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes said on the Premier League club's website: "Mohamed is clearly another very exciting addition to our attacking options."

Elyounoussi had a spell in Norway with Molde, and the 16-cap international brings with him experience of both the Champions League and Europa League.

Press Association Sport understands the transfer fee to be worth in the region of £16million.

Saints boss Hughes added: "He's still at a young age as well, so we're confident he can continue to improve and fulfil even more of his potential with us.

"Following on from the arrival of Stuart Armstrong this week, we feel we have made real progress in adding a new dimension to our attack ahead of the season."

Elyounoussi added: "I'm really happy to be here and I am really excited to get started.

"The club have been following me for a long time, watching many games, so I feel really confident to come here and to get even better and develop myself.

"I'm a hard worker on the pitch and I like to create chances, either for me or to play others through. That's where I'm at my best, when I can use my creativity, so I think the philosophy of the club will suit me very well."

- PA