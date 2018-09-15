South Africa stun New Zealand in Wellington thriller

South Africa stunned the All Blacks to secure their first victory in New Zealand since 2009 with a thrilling 36-34 win at the Westpac Stadium.

South Africa players celebrate the win. Photo: INPHO/Photosport/Andrew Cornaga

The hosts were chasing their 40th successive win on home soil stretching back to that Springboks defeat more than nine years ago and after, trailing 24-17 at half-time, almost snatched something at the death.

They enjoyed a sustained period of pressure with possession just two metres short of the try line at the hooter, but South Africa's determined defence paid off and an errant knock-on well into the 84th minute dashed All Black hopes.

It was New Zealand's first loss in the Rugby Championship since 2015, a run of 15 matches, with South Africa's 36 points the most scored against the All Blacks in a home Test.

Aphiwe Dyantyi (twice), Willie Le Roux - sent to the sin-bin in the 66th minute - Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe all crossed for the Springboks, for whom Handre Pollard kicked a penalty and four conversions.

Rieko Ioane scored twice for the All Blacks, with Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith, Codie Taylor and Ardie Savea also on the scoresheet but Beauden Barrett had a poor game with the boot, converting just two of his six shots at goal, including hitting the post trying to convert Savea's five-pointer late in the game.

PA