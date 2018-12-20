Son of Tyrone legend in line for Red Hand debut
Peter Canavan's son could be in action for the Tyrone senior footballers tonight.
Mickey Harte has named 18-year-old Darragh Canavan on the bench for their McKenna Cup opener against Derry.
Kyle Coney, who hasn't played for the Red Hand County in four years, will start at half forward.
Throw in at Celtic Park is at 8.00
Meanwhile, Damian McErlain has named his side for the pre-season competition clash.
Derry: Oran Hartin; Sean F Quinn, Conor Mulholland, Eoghan Concannon; Gareth McKinless, Eamon McGill, Ryan Dougan; Emmet Bradley, Padraig Cassidy; Ciaran McFaul, Christopher Bradley, Paddy Coney; Jason Rocks, Ryan Bell, Enda Lynn
