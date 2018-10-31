Son double helps Tottenham knock out West Ham

Son Heung-min scored his first goals of the season to fire Tottenham into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The South Korean forward marked his 150th appearance for Spurs with the opening two goals in a 3-1 victory at London rivals West Ham.

The Hammers came from 2-0 down to knock Tottenham out at the same stage last season but there was to be no repeat of those Wembley heroics in east London.

Lucas Perez did briefly halve the deficit but Fernando Llorente, handed a rare run-out with Harry Kane rested, wrapped up victory for Spurs.

The visitors had, of course, been in action just 48 hours earlier against Manchester City on a dreadful Wembley pitch, so manager Mauricio Pochettino made 10 changes to his line-up.

Yet as three of those drafted in were Son, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen this was always going to be a test for West Ham’s defence.

It was a test they failed, with Alli setting up both Son’s goals – his first for Spurs in 20 appearances – with the help of some glaring errors from the hosts.

The opener arrived when Angelo Ogbonna’s weak clearance fell to the feet of Llorente.

The Spaniard played the ball back in and Ogbonna allowed Alli to flick it through to Son, who lashed his shot high into the net from 10 yards out.

Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was kept busy for the remainder of the first half, repelling efforts from Michail Antonio and Javier Hernandez, twice, from close range.

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini hauled off the ineffective £42million record signing Felipe Anderson at half-time, preferring the honest endeavour of Robert Snodgrass instead.

But, eight minutes into the second half, another defensive mistake allowed Son to double his tally and Tottenham’s lead.

Alli’s attempted pass was straight at Arthur Masuaku but the full-back somehow allowed it to bounce through to Son, who charged clear before rounding Adrian and firing home.

Pellegrini threw on Perez and Marko Arnautovic to give the hosts more impetus and Gazzaniga was at full stretch to keep out Ogbonna’s shot before Juan Foyth made a marvellous last-ditch block to deny Arnautovic.

Former Arsenal striker Perez gave the hosts hope with a far-post header from a corner, but just four minutes later Llorente ensured Spurs avoided being on the wrong end of another Hammers comeback when he hooked in their third.- Press Association