'Sometimes you want to kill him': Pep Guardiola wishes Mendy would spend less time on social media
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he wishes £50 million defender Benjamin Mendy would spend less time on social media.
He helped the champions start the season with a 2-nil win at Arsenal in the Premier League.
A serious knee injury ruined his first campaign at the club, but Guardiola says he is a one-off.
"Mendy is Mendy. Sometimes you want to kill him, sometimes you say 'wow, what a player we have'.
"So hopefully we can convince him to be calm and forget a little bit the social media and focus on what he has to do."
Mendy was quick to respond to the manager's jokes by posting on Twitter.
Oops 😅 https://t.co/dVBYJNbKPM— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) August 12, 2018
The French World Cup winner built a reputation for posting funny videos online.
Digital Desk
