'Sometimes you want to kill him': Pep Guardiola wishes Mendy would spend less time on social media

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he wishes £50 million defender Benjamin Mendy would spend less time on social media.

He helped the champions start the season with a 2-nil win at Arsenal in the Premier League.

A serious knee injury ruined his first campaign at the club, but Guardiola says he is a one-off.

"Mendy is Mendy. Sometimes you want to kill him, sometimes you say 'wow, what a player we have'.

"So hopefully we can convince him to be calm and forget a little bit the social media and focus on what he has to do."

Mendy was quick to respond to the manager's jokes by posting on Twitter.

The French World Cup winner built a reputation for posting funny videos online.

Digital Desk