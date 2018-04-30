'Some of the most clinical finishing we've ever seen': Ireland international impresses on Soccer AM

By Stephen Barry

Ireland international Simon Cox impressed in Soccer AM's 'You Know The Drill' slot.

The Southend United striker, who scored four goals in 28 Ireland caps, produced what Soccer AM dubbed "some of the most clinical finishing we've ever seen".

In the challenge against presenter and ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard, Cox scored four out of five attempts, including two with each foot.

The Giovanni Trapattoni-favourite, who hasn't featured in green since his last cap in 2014, is in good goalscoring form, having scored two against Oldham Athletic last Tuesday.

Fellow Irishman Stephen McLaughlin, formerly of Finn Harps and Derry City, didn't do badly in the challenge either, netting with three of his attempts.

Bullard finished with just one goal to his name.