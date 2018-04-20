Some fans are asking how Arsene FC could possibly part ways with Arsene?

With many football fans being too young to remember Arsenal before Arsene Wenger, many are revealing a hilarious assumption they made about the club as children after the news the Frenchman would depart the club.

Twenty-two years is a long time to manage any football team, so long in fact that some fans think Wenger deserves a statue, or something even bigger, for his service to the club.

Give this man a statue. Prontoo pic.twitter.com/Y5BNOl56Fr — Paradox (@twistercanine) April 20, 2018

Petition to have an Arsene Wenger statue the size of the shard outside the northbank next season @Arsenal — Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) April 20, 2018

Could that “something even bigger” be a dedicated stand, as Manchester United did for Sir Alex Ferguson, or even the whole stadium?

Or Arsène Arena. Whatever. The point is name the stadium after him, make the greatest, biggest and shiniest statue ever for him. He deserves that. — Spanish Gooner #MerciArsène (@elspanishgooner) April 20, 2018

So, statue is a given. But is it going to be the Arsene Wenger stand or the Arsene Wenger stadium (in association with Emirates) — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) April 20, 2018

Whether it’s statue, stand or stadium, it seems the following joke carried a lot of truth. Arsenal… Arsene… the club’s already named after him, right?

Why name the stadium after Arsene Wenger when the club is already named after him? — Patrick Avenell (@Patrickavenell) April 20, 2018

Obviously it’s not, but for football fans who grew up with Wenger at the helm, it definitely seemed that way for a while.

When I was a kid I thought they named Arsenal after Arsene Wenger. Man has been in that club all my life.



Like it or not, he’s a legend. He once built one of the best teams ever and must be given a proper send off. — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) April 20, 2018

Remember growing up thinking Arsenal were named after Arsene Wenger 🤣 — #11 (@LosoLFC) April 20, 2018

I now know how United fans felt when Alex Ferguson left. Arsene Wenger is so ingrained in my DNA as an Arsenal fan, I used to believe Arsenal was named after him. — 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐞 (@marcazette) April 20, 2018

RT if you thought Arsenal football club was named after Arsene Wenger — tinkerbell 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@oliviazao) April 20, 2018

Back in primary school, I always thought that Arsene Wenger owned Arsenal & named it after himself — Mo (@MR_Ndilula_) April 20, 2018

Why name the stadium after Arsene Wenger when the club is already named after him? — Patrick Avenell (@Patrickavenell) April 20, 2018

With no Arsenes in the frame to take over from Le Prof, the next generation should find supporting the club a lot less confusing.