Solskjaer keen to make Manchester United position permanent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no hesitation in answering Manchester United’s call and would love to earn the permanent manager’s job.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Old Trafford giants on Tuesday, with off-field tensions compounding the club’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

Solskjaer, whose Champions League final winner sealed the treble in 1999, has been parachuted into the hotseat until the end of the season as the club undergoes a restructuring process and searches for a new full-time manager.

Norwegian club Molde has allowed the 45-year-old to make the temporary switch “back home”, but the former United striker and reserve team coach is already dreaming of a longer stay.

“When you get a job like this and they ask you to sign for six months, you say ‘yeah, I’m happy to help out’,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course, my job now is just for the next six months to do as well and move the club forward as well as I can.

“I understand there are so many managers who would love to be manager of Manchester United, so of course I’m one of them but it’s not something that we’ve talked about.

“They’re going to do a process now for the next six months.”

