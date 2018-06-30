Watch: Mbappe show helps France qualify for World Cup quarter-final

Update: 4.55pm: Kylian Mbappe stole the show with two goals as France saw off Argentina in the World Cup last-16.

There were goals galore as France won 4-3 - a late Sergio Aguero goal making it a nervy finish.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Angel Di Maria levelled with a rocket from 30-yards.

The second half started with Gabriel Mercado's deflection briefly giving Argentina the lead until France full-back Benjamin Pavard eclipsed Di Maria with a wonder goal of his own to level.

It was then that Mbappe came to life scoring two goals to see France through with Aguero's late strike merely a consolation goal.

Update: 4.19pm: Watch: French full-back scores the game's second goal of the tournament contender

France full-back Benjamin Pavard has scored the second goal of the tournament contender in the one game.

After Di Maria levelled the game with a 30-yard screamer, Pavard was not to be honest.

After Mercado gave Argentina the lead, Pavard latched onto a cross to fire into the top corner.

Minutes later, Mbappe - who won the penalty for France's opening goal - fired home to give Les Bleus a 3-2 lead.

And it was that man again who added a second goal, helping France to 4-2 lead.

Update 4.10pm: Stroke of luck gives Argentina the lead against France

Gabriel Mercado deflection has given Argentina an unlikely lead against France.

Just two minutes into the second-half, Lionel Messi's shot bounced of Mercado's foot and into the net leaving France keeper Hugo Lloris flat-footed.

Update 3.45pm: Di Maria scores goal of the tournament contender against France

Angel Di Maria has levelled Argentina's World Cup last-16 clash with France.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the box, the former Man United player hit a 30-yard thunderbolt into the top corner.

The goal ties the game after Kylian Mbappe's barnstorming run from deep inside his own half into the Argentina penalty box won his side a penalty..

After intercepting a loose pass, Mbappe set off - only to be brought down by Marcos Rojo.

Antoine Griezmann slipped the penalty into the bottom corner marking the first goal of the 2018 World Cup knock out stages.

France have dominated the opening exchanges with Griezmann rattling the crossbar with a freekick minutes before the penalty took place.