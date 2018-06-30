Watch: Mbappe show helps France qualify for World Cup quarter-final
Update: 4.55pm: Kylian Mbappe stole the show with two goals as France saw off Argentina in the World Cup last-16.
GOAL France#FRA 4-2 #ARG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
Mbappe finishes off a marvellous sweeping French move. And that is surely that.#RTEsoccer
Live updates: https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr pic.twitter.com/pC6yUvatoe
There were goals galore as France won 4-3 - a late Sergio Aguero goal making it a nervy finish.
Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Angel Di Maria levelled with a rocket from 30-yards.
The second half started with Gabriel Mercado's deflection briefly giving Argentina the lead until France full-back Benjamin Pavard eclipsed Di Maria with a wonder goal of his own to level.
It was then that Mbappe came to life scoring two goals to see France through with Aguero's late strike merely a consolation goal.
GOAL #FRA 4-3 #ARG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
Aguero!#RTEsoccer
Live updates: https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr pic.twitter.com/l3CqGWgGvt
Update: 4.19pm: Watch: French full-back scores the game's second goal of the tournament contender
France full-back Benjamin Pavard has scored the second goal of the tournament contender in the one game.
After Di Maria levelled the game with a 30-yard screamer, Pavard was not to be honest.
After Mercado gave Argentina the lead, Pavard latched onto a cross to fire into the top corner.
GOAL #FRA 2-2 #ARG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
Pavard (just wait for the replay from behind!). Ladies and gentleman, we've got a classic on our hands.#RTEsoccer
Live updates: https://t.co/OnJgUOzYjT pic.twitter.com/HLfEQZJdI7
Minutes later, Mbappe - who won the penalty for France's opening goal - fired home to give Les Bleus a 3-2 lead.
GOAL #FRA 3-2 #ARG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
France lead again, and it's that man Mbappe. Can Argentina rise from the canvas?#RTEsoccer
Live updates: https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr pic.twitter.com/qZSM0fcRBC
And it was that man again who added a second goal, helping France to 4-2 lead.
Update 4.10pm: Stroke of luck gives Argentina the lead against France
Gabriel Mercado deflection has given Argentina an unlikely lead against France.
Just two minutes into the second-half, Lionel Messi's shot bounced of Mercado's foot and into the net leaving France keeper Hugo Lloris flat-footed.
GOAL Argentina#FRA 1-2 #ARG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
Mercado puts Argentina ahead! Pandemonium!#RTEsoccer
Live updates: https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr pic.twitter.com/Ey55oxEHVT
Update 3.45pm: Di Maria scores goal of the tournament contender against France
Angel Di Maria has levelled Argentina's World Cup last-16 clash with France.
Receiving the ball on the edge of the box, the former Man United player hit a 30-yard thunderbolt into the top corner.
GOAL Argentina#FRA 1-1 ARG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
What a hit from Angel di Maria! One of the goals of the tournament. Game on! #RTEsoccer
Live Updates: https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr pic.twitter.com/4Km3QiMGYT
The goal ties the game after Kylian Mbappe's barnstorming run from deep inside his own half into the Argentina penalty box won his side a penalty..
After intercepting a loose pass, Mbappe set off - only to be brought down by Marcos Rojo.
Penalty France! Astonishing pace from Mbappe - wow! https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr #RTEsoccer #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YlSwEl12jl— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
Antoine Griezmann slipped the penalty into the bottom corner marking the first goal of the 2018 World Cup knock out stages.
GOAL France #FRA 1-0 ARG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
Antoine Griezmann coolly slides home from the spot and it's a great start for the French #RTEsoccer
Live updates: https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr pic.twitter.com/sWan1eKTus
France have dominated the opening exchanges with Griezmann rattling the crossbar with a freekick minutes before the penalty took place.
8' #FRA 0-0 #ARG - Griezmann hits the bar! A terrific free-kick bends over the wall and bounces off the woodwork https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/Z5qDCEJ5lG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
