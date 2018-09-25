UPDATES: Miller family thank public for support following the "sadness" and "heartbreak" since Liam's passing

Update 1:23 pm: The family of the late Liam Miller have thanked the public for their support following the "sadness" and "heartbreak" they have endured since the passing of the footballer and father of three.

In a statement in the souvenir match programme the Miller family, led by his wife Clare, said the "outpouring of support and heartfelt concern" had helped them through the dark days since his passing just eight months ago.

Today's events are an example of the incredible support, concern and care. We will always be thankful and indebted to those special people who made this huge undertaking happen. The organising committee worked tirelessly to ensure this day would take place. The astounding support from the public is both humbling and uplifting.

In a statement signed by his wife Clare, children Kory Leo and Belle and his parents Billy and Bridie the Miller's said the support for the event was difficult to absorb.

"All over the country Liam's tribute event has been supported on a scale which is difficult to comprehend, that is especially so in his home town and county of Cork. The fact that this memorable event is held in the home place, which was so special to him, makes this day all the more special to us."

The Miller's said they feel "truly blessed" by the response.

"Many of the players lining out today have travelled considerable distances to do so as have those who purchased tickets and for that we are deeply touched. Once again we thank everyone involved in this extra special day for their time and energy for making it a success and a day we will remember for a long time."

A late call-up for Ballincollig's Mark McNulty meant that Liam Miller's former underage team-mate will take part in the tribute match in honour of the former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder.

Due to the unavailability of former Northern Ireland and Man United goalkeeper Roy Carroll, McNulty will join former Ballincollig and City team-mate of Miller’s, Colin Healy, on the field in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Early this morning, legends of the game were arriving Leeside for the match, which has a 3pm kick-off at the home of Cork GAA.

People of Cork. These lads have been in full time training. Expect them to be as good as they were at their peak and don’t accept any less. pic.twitter.com/fONIrmcHRy — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) September 25, 2018

There won't just be well-known faces on the field as Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane are in charge of the respective Celtic/Republic of Ireand and Manchester United teams, with Mike Phelan, who was Alex Ferguson's right-hand man from 2008 until his retirement, will serve as assistant manager for the United selection.

Proud to be assistant to Roy Keane this week in the Liam Miller tribute. Half decent squad we’ve rustled together here 😉@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/zWwzX5N3O8 — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) September 24, 2018

From early in the morning, there have been crowds gathering around Cork city in anticipation of the match.

Speaking ahead of the game, Miller's former Sunderland team-mate David Meyler spoke of his pride in Cork and how the people made sure it would be a huge event

He said: "What gives me great pride and satisfaction is knowing that the people of Cork have pulled together and obviously have gone to extreme lengths to make this what it should be.

"There are people coming from everywhere and it is fantastic to see. I hope it is as great an occasion as Liam was as a person because he deserves it and his family deserves it.

Ireland's top ever goalscorer Robbie Keane added: "It's obviously sad of course with the circumstances but it just goes to show what football can do, it can bring everyone together.

"(He was) such a lovely fella so anything we can do to help his family and his kids is great."

At lunchtime fans were beginning to arrive at the stadium in anticipation of the game.

