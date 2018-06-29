'This way to the final': English media hype train at full speed

Despite losing to Belgium to finish Group G as runners-up, the English media appears to be optimistic for Gareth Southgate's side.

The 1-0 defeat means England will face Colombia in the last 16, as opposed to Japan, who they would have faced if they had finished top of the group.

England manager Gareth Southgate applauds the fans after defeat to Belgium. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The media in England seem to think beating Colombia will lead to an easier path to the final.

If England beat Colombia, they will face Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter-final and one of Spain, Russia, Croatia or Denmark in the semi-final.

Belgium, if they beat Japan, have a seemingly harder draw with Brazil or Mexico to come in the quarter-finals and one of Argentina, France, Portugal or Uruguay in the semis.

The English back-pages seem to be jumping on the hype-train, seeking the positives from defeat against Belgium.

Headlines such as 'This way to the final' and 'England lose (but did they really win?)' were splashed across the back pages today, as highlighted by BBC News Correspondent Helena Lee.

Friday’s i sport: England lose (but did they really win?) #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yovndKCxQn — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) June 28, 2018

Friday’s Mirror sport: This way to the final #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/NVoVH02a0R — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) June 28, 2018

Of course, the theory of having an easier path to the final is full of risk as this World Cup has thrown up a number of surprise results.

Just ask Germany.

READ MORE: Even Batshuayi had to laugh at his celebration against England