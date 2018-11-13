Offaly referee sends message of forgiveness to attackers from hospital bed
The football referee who was seriously assaulted in Offaly on Sunday says he forgives his attackers.
Daniel Sweeney suffered a broken jaw and other facial injuries in the attack at a match in Horseleap.
He is now recovering in St James's Hospital in Dublin.
But speaking to Virgin Media News, Daniel said he does not hold a grudge against the people who hurt him.
"I consider myself a man of faith, I want to say that I bear no animosity towards them whatsoever for what's happened," said Mr Sweeney.
"I actually would forgive them and that would be my message: I forgive you for what happened and hold no grudge."
