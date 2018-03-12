Latest: Jamie Carragher to 'apologise again properly' for spitting incident

Update 10.47am: Jamie Carragher has said he will "apologise again properly" over a spitting incident which has left him facing talks with his Sky Sports bosses.

The former Liverpool defender, and Sky pundit, arrived in London on Monday morning to meet with his bosses after he appeared to spit at a 14-year-old girl over the weekend.

In a video of the incident, the teenager's father repeatedly mentioned the scoreline in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool, and Carragher is heard to say, "Alright", before appearing to spit at the car alongside his.

Jamie Carragher arrives at London Euston train station. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Carragher apologised to the teenage girl after the video emerged on Sunday evening.

And he said today as he arrived at Euston station in London from Liverpool: "I'll speak to the family again. I'm sorry. I'll apologise again today properly."

Asked if he had seen the girl in the car, he replied: "I didn't, to be honest, she was leant back. I wish she wasn't involved. I hate that she was involved more than anything."

In a tweet on Sunday night, Carragher wrote: "Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies."

A Sky Sports spokesman said: "It's unacceptable behaviour and we will be addressing it with Jamie."

The incident, recorded by the girl's father, ends with the girl saying to her father that Carragher's spit had hit her in the face.

