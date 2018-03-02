Snowmageddon wipes out Irish sport but here's five times snow didn’t stop play

Remember Ian Rush skating in the snow on Luton’s plastic pitch?

Soccer: Rushie draws a blank, 1987

Luton’s infamous plastic pitch at Kenilworth Road was even more treacherous than usual for an FA Cup third round tie in 1987. Here Liverpool’s Ian Rush performs a figure skating routine with the Hatters’ Rob Johnson. It finished 0-0.

Picture: PA

NFL: Snow in Texas, 1993

It was a rare sight in for one of the most famous ever Thanksgiving NFL games - a snow-filled Texas Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys led the Miami Dolphins 14–13 with just seconds left when Miami's Pete Stoyanovich had a 40-yard field goal attempt blocked. But amid the slipping and sliding, Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett blundered by touching the loose ball, making it live.

Miami regained possession and set up another field goal attempt, nailing this one for the 16-14 win.

***

Rugby: Stars in the Alps

Snow rugby is actually a thing. In fact, just last month, many familiar former Six Nations stars turned out in the Le Tournoi des Six Stations in the French Alps, a snow-based seven-a-side tournament featuring legends of the game.

The French players included Olivier Magne, Christophe Dominici and Dimitri Yachvili, Scottish scrum-half Rory Lawson played, as well as England stars Lee Mears, Mike Tindall and Iain Balshaw, and former Wales captain Colin Charvis.

In the traditional game, the 1939 Ranfurly Shield Challenge - New Zealand’s most prestigious domestic club trophy - was contested on a pitch under around 10 inches of snow. Southland beat Manawatu 17-3.

Cross-country: Catherina the Boston cream, 1992

Ireland’s Catherina McKiernan famously stormed to a silver medal at Franklin Park in Boston with the rolling parkland course covered in snow.

The Cavan woman just missed out on victory to two-time defending champion Lynn Jennings of the United States, who knew the course well from her Massachusetts high-school days.

GAA: 2015 Sigerson struggles

Donegal star Mark McHugh called it “one of the most difficult games I’ve ever played in” after helping Sligo IT defeat Queens in the 2015 Sigerson Cup on a snow-covered Dub Arena.

- Sports and Digital Desk