Snowboarder Seamus O’Connor named as Irish flag bearer at 2018 Winter Olympics

Seamus O’Connor has been announced as Ireland's flag bearer for the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Stephen Martin, Chef de Mission with Seamus O’Connor in Pyeongchang.

The halfpipe snowboarder leads a team of five Irish athletes competing at the event in Pyeongchang on February 9.

"It’s a great honour for me and my family that I have been chosen to be the Irish flag bearer," said the 20-year-old.

"As a double Olympian, I feel privileged to be a part of Team Ireland, a tight group of athletes and performance support staff representing Ireland on the world stage striving to be the best we can be."

The other Irish athletes taking part in the 2018 games are alpine skiers Tess Arbez and Patrick McMillian, cross-country skier, Thomas Westgard and halfpipe skier, Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby.

The Winter Olympics takes place from February 9-25, with O'Connor taking to the halfpipe on February 13 and 14.