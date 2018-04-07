'Smash the windows': UFC release clearest video of Conor McGregor leading attack on bus

By Stephen Barry

The UFC has released a four-minute video showing new angles of the Conor McGregor-led attack on a bus full of UFC fighters, and its aftermath.

The scenes from the Barclays Centre loading dock in New York show McGregor and his friends punching the bus, containing his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was involved in a confrontation with McGregor's teammate Artem Lobov during the week.

The video then shows a head-on shot from inside the bus of McGregor smashing a window with a metal trolley and injuring two fighters, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, who were forced to withdraw from tonight's UFC 223 event.

Warning: This video contains strong language.

The fighters inside are shown trying to figure out who was behind the attack, as McGregor shouts "smash the windows" to the rest of his entourage.

Once the bus retreats to safety, McGregor and his team run away through another loading dock.

As the fighters, who were cutting weight at the time, emerge from the bus, Nurmagomedov speaks to the camera to call out McGregor.

"Just tell me where, and that's it. Why do you need to come here? Showing up like you want to fight or something like this," he said.

"Send the message, 'Hey, come here, this place', and that's it. Without security, without UFC, without nothing.

"Just send me the message. Let me know where and that's it. And what time. Let me know and that's it."

The unbeaten Russian fights Al Iaquinta tonight for the lightweight belt McGregor has been stripped of. Iaquinta is a last-minute stand-in for Max Holloway, who was also a replacement for the injured Tony Ferguson but was declared medically unfit to fight due to the severity of his weight cut.

Conor McGregor is led by an official to an unmarked vehicle while leaving the 78th Precinct of the New York Police Department. Photo: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Yesterday, McGregor appeared in court charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

He was released on $50,000 bail and ordered to appear in court again in New York on June 14.

Fellow fighter Cian Cowley was released on a $25,000 dollar bail after also being charged with assault following the same incident.