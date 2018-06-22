Slow starting Cork U20s book final spot after win against Clare

By Denis Hurley

Cork 1-16Clare 0-15

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Cork recovered from a slow start to overcome Clare at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday evening and book a place in the Eirgrid Munster U20FC final.

The Rebels took a while to find their feet as early goal chances were missed, Mark Keane denied by Stephen Ryan while Cathal Maguire shot into the side-netting. In contrast, Jonah Culligan and Dermot Coughlan were on song for Clare, who led by 0-6 to 0-2 after 16 minutes.

After Chris Óg Jones pointed for Cork, he then added a goal, profiting from Tadhg Corkery’s pass to jink through the Clare defence and slot home. He and Matthew Bradley were on target as they moved two ahead but Culligan and Coughlan levelled for Clare again.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Jones ensured Cork led at half-time though and he had three more points with Colm Barrett getting two as they moved clear in the second half.

By the 53rd minute, they were 1-15 to 0-10 in front, but Clare found a late surge and wing-back Tom Hannon and sub Colm O’Brien both went close to goals, Hannon’s shot hitting the crossbar and going over while goalkeeper Ian Giltinan palmed O’Brien’s effort over.

Jack Sheedy’s score at the death brought Clare to within four, but Cork never looked like being denied a place in next Friday’s final against Kerry.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Scorers for Cork: C Óg Jones 1-8 (three frees), M Bradley 0-3 (one free), C Barrett 0-2, L O’Donovan, C O’Callaghan 0-1 each. Scorers for Clare: J Culligan 0-5, D Coughlan 0-4 (0-1 free), D Bohannon, T Hannon, S Crowley, J McGann 0-1 each.

CORK: I Giltinan (Carrigaline); K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), B Murphy (Nemo Rangers), N Walsh (Douglas); L O’Donovan (Clonakilty), A Browne (Newmarket), T Corkery (Cill na Martra); M Shanley (Clonakilty), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); S Walsh (Mitchelstown), C Maguire (Castlehaven), C Óg Jones (Iveleary); M Bradley (Aghabullogue), M Keane (Mitchelstown), D Gore (Kilmacabea).

Subs: S O’Sullivan (Mitchelstown) for Corkery, M Buckley (Dohenys) for Shanley, C Barrett (all St Finbarr’s) for Bradley (half-time), B Murphy (Na Piarsaigh) for Maguire (42), A McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for Walsh (49), C Myers Murray (St Finbarr’s) for Gore (52).

CLARE: S Ryan (Kilrush); J Sheedy (St Breckan’s), J O’Sullivan (Wolfe Tones), P Collins (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield); M Meaney (Coolmeen), I Ugweuru (Éire Óg), T Hannon (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield); D Bohannon (Shannon Gaels), J Hannon (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield); J Culligan (Ballyvaughan), D Coughlan (Kilmurry-Ibrickane), S Crowley (Kilmihil); R Phelan (Kilrush), J McGann (St Breckan’s), C Shannon (Ennistymon)

Subs: R O’Doherty (Ennistymon) for Shannon (half-time), A Griffin (Lissycasey) for Crowley (48), C McNelis (Clondegad) for Collins (49), N Ellis (Shannon Gaels) for Hannon (51), C O’Brien (St Breckan’s) for Phelan (52), J O’Connor (Miltown-Malbay) for Coughlan (57).

Referee: S Joy (Kerry).