Sky Sports sorry for missing a third of Kilkenny-Wexford game

By John Fogarty

Sky Sports have apologised for not commencing their live coverage of Saturday evening’s Leinster SHC game until the 24th minute.

The broadcasters chose to stay with the All-Ireland SFC qualifier between Meath and Tyrone, which spilled into extra-time.

Social media was rife with irate subscribers, who were denied almost a third of the match in Nowlan Park because of the decision.

In a statement, Sky were contrite and insisted it would not happen again: “We would like to apologise to our Sky Sports viewers who were understandably frustrated by missing the first 22 minutes (sic) of the Kilkenny v Wexford game this evening on Sky Sports Arena.

“Our channel Sky Sports Main Event is not a second channel. Sky Sports Main Event is set up to mirror what we can show on our other sports channels and today we chose to showcase the GAA matches on Sky Sports Main Event.

“Once a game has commenced broadcast, it is the policy of Sky Sports to stay with that game until it has concluded.

“We appreciate the frustration felt by fans and we will be taking all necessary steps going forward to ensure that broadcasting clashes, like the one that happened today, does not occur again.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.