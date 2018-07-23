Sky deny Mickey Harte's claim they were behind narrowing of Healy Park pitch

Sky have denied they were behind the narrowing of the Healy Park pitch for Tyrone's Super 8s defeat to Dublin on Saturday.

Speaking after the loss, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte said he wasn't behind the altered dimensions, but rather they were reacting to a request from the match broadcaster.

However, Sky say they did not, nor would they, make such a request.

Harte had told reporters: "This narrowing of the pitch is nothing to do with me at all. That was a request from Sky, that they would like more clearance at the side for all their technology.”

Tyrone lost the game 1-14 to 0-14, meaning they need to avoid defeat away to Donegal to progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

