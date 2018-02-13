Sky claim four of the seven available Premier League packages of television rights for 2019-22

Sky has maintained its position as the main broadcaster of live Premier League football after claiming four of the seven available packages of television rights for 2019-22, it has been announced.

The league's main partner since its inception in 1992, Sky picked up 128 games, including all the matches on Fridays, Sundays and Monday evenings. BT claimed the other package to have been sold so far, switching from its current 5.30pm slot on Saturdays to 32 games at 12.30pm.

The two remaining packages of two full matchday programmes have not yet been bought, which means the auction will continue on Thursday.

In terms of how much money the league has brought in for its clubs, the five packages to have gone cost £4.464bn (€5.015bn), which is just under £700m (€786m) short of the total achieved in 2015, when 168 games were up for grabs.

With 40 more games a season still to be sold, the cost-per-game price is £9.3m (€10.4m), down from the current £10.2m (€11.4).