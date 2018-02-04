Six Nations confirm review of Head Injury Assessment process in Ireland game

It has been confirmed that there will be a review of the Head Injury Assessment process during Ireland's late win over France yesterday.

There was controversy with minutes to play when scrumhalf Antoine Dupont was taken off for a HIA, despite clearing suffering a knee injury.

That decision allowed France to bring on starting scrum-half Maxime Machenaud.

In a statement the Six Nations said "the HIA Review Processor is reviewing a number of incidents" from the game.

France playing fast and loose with Head Injury Assessment protocols. Will anyone ever be held to account for this? @brettgosper https://t.co/u3cKNFVWB7 — Sam Peters (@Sam_sportsnews) February 3, 2018

Meanwhile, the first week of play concludes this afternoon with the meeting of Italy and reigning champions England.

Kick off at the Stadio Olympico is at 3pm.