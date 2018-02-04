Six Nations confirm review of Head Injury Assessment process in Ireland game

It has been confirmed that there will be a review of the Head Injury Assessment process during Ireland's late win over France yesterday.

There was controversy with minutes to play when scrumhalf Antoine Dupont was taken off for a HIA, despite clearing suffering a knee injury.

That decision allowed France to bring on starting scrum-half Maxime Machenaud.

In a statement the Six Nations said "the HIA Review Processor is reviewing a number of incidents" from the game.

Meanwhile, the first week of play concludes this afternoon with the meeting of Italy and reigning champions England.

Kick off at the Stadio Olympico is at 3pm.
