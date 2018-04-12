Six Corofin stars named in first GAA Club awards

Six Corofin players have been named in the inaugural GAA Club Player's Football team of the Championship.

The Galway and Connacht Champions had a sensational shooting display to beat Nemo Rangers at Croke Park on St Patrick's Day and claim their third senior football title.

The first ever AIB GAA Club Player Awards’ Football Team of the Championship! pic.twitter.com/8YHi1zGX3l — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 12, 2018

They also dominate the shortlist for the Club Footballer of the Year award.

Liam Silke, Ian Burke and Michael Farragher are the nominees.

