Six arrested following Rangers and Celtic game

Six people were arrested following Sunday's Old Firm match, according to Police Scotland.

The match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow ended 3-2 in Celtic's favour.

Police had said there would a "notable increase" in officers in the area in and around Glasgow.

The arrests were made in and around Ibrox Stadium.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There were six arrests around the stadium for minor public order offences."

