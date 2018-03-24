'Sit down and shut the f*** up', crowd threatens Caroline Wozniacki's family

World number two Caroline Wozniacki claims she and her family were threatened and abused by spectators during her second-round defeat at the Miami Open.

The Australian Open champion suffered a surprise 0-6 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Puerto Rico's Monica Puig on Friday.

Afterward, the 27-year-old Dane revealed her parents were subjected to death threats and young members of her family were sworn at.

She wrote on Twitter: "During the match last night people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death upon my mom and dad, called me names that I can't repeat here and told my fiance's niece and nephew (who are 10 years old) to sit down and shut the f*** up.

"Meanwhile security and staff did nothing to prevent this and even accepted this to take place."