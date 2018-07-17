SIPTU in talks with Limerick and Bray over possible strike actions

A SIPTU representative has met with Limerick players as the threat of strike action continues to hover over Market's Field.

The club were last night banned from signing new players for the rest of the season, as some of the squad went unpaid in recent weeks.

Limerick have assurred the FAI that monies outstanding will be paid by today, but the players may still vote to strike.

Speaking this morning, SIPTU Sport Sector Organiser Denis Hynes said: “SIPTU representatives and those of our affiliate, the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI), have been liaising closely with our members at Limerick FC. It is a completely unacceptable situation that these players have been left without the wages due to them for several weeks.

“I will be discussing the situation with our members in Limerick FC and PFAI representatives. Following this we will consider balloting for industrial action, up to and including strike action. I have also written to the chairman of Limerick FC requesting an urgent meeting.”

Speaking about the situation at Bray Wanderers, where players have already voted in favour of strike action, Hynes added: “We will be discussing the situation with the management of the club this evening with a view to finding a just resolution to this dispute.

“Our members in Bray Wanderers FC have been treated in a very poor manner and it is our hope that actions can now be taken which will allow them to return to playing football in an atmosphere which respects their rights as workers. Without such a solution being found they will have no alternative but to undertake the industrial action for which they have voted in favour.”