Simone Biles in hospital with a kidney stone on eve of international gymnastics return

Simone Biles endured a less-than-ideal build-up to her return to international gymnastics when she was admitted to hospital with a kidney stone on Friday night.

The 21-year-old is due to compete on Saturday afternoon in the qualifying rounds of the World Championships in Doha.

The 10-time world champion tweeted a message from her hospital bed which read: “Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships.

“This kidney stone can wait… doing it for my team!”- Press Association

