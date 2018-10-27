Simone Biles in hospital with a kidney stone on eve of international gymnastics return
Simone Biles endured a less-than-ideal build-up to her return to international gymnastics when she was admitted to hospital with a kidney stone on Friday night.
The 21-year-old is due to compete on Saturday afternoon in the qualifying rounds of the World Championships in Doha.
nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 26, 2018
this kidney stone can wait.... 👊🏾 doing it for my team! ❤️ I’ll be gucci girls ! pic.twitter.com/rKkvuEQrKc
The 10-time world champion tweeted a message from her hospital bed which read: “Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships.
“This kidney stone can wait… doing it for my team!”- Press Association
