Simon Zebo starts in final game for Munster at Thomond Park against Edinburgh

The Munster team has been named ahead of their clash with Edinburgh at Thomond Park tomorrow.

Simon Zebo starts at full-back in his final game for Munster at Thomond Park, with 12 changes to the side that drew 24-all with Ulster last weekend.

Keith Earls and Andrew Conway start on either flank with Rory Scannell returning to the side at inside centre.

Sammy Arnold keeps his place at outside centre.

JJ Hanrahan is also retained at out-half and is partnered by Conor Murray in the half-backs.

Last week's Man of the Match James Cronin starts at loosehead with Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer both returning to the side.

Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland are back in the engine room with captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander making up the back row.

Mike Sherry, Dave Kilcoyne and Ciaran Parker provide the front row cover while Gerbrandt Grobler and Robin Copeland are set to make their final Munster appearances at Thomond Park as replacements.

James Hart, Ian Keatley and Darren Sweetnam complete the bench.

The winners of the fixture travel to the RDS to face Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 semi-final on Saturday, May 19.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, Dave Kilcoyne, Ciaran Parker, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Ian Keatley, Darren Sweetnam.