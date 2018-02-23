Simon Zebo reveals stand-out Musgrave Park moment as he prepares for Cork farewell

Simon Zebo is preparing to play his final game in Cork wearing red before his summer move to Paris, writes Steve Neville.

The full-back is set to join Racing 92 at the end of the season and will play a final home game for Munster at Musgrave Park this evening.

Munster take on Glasgow, who are one place ahead of Zebo and Co. at the top of the Pro14 A conference.

Zebo will be hoping he can bid au revoir to the Cork faithful with a win against a strong Glasgow side.

"Glasgow are in form even though they have so many players missing with Scotland," Zebo said, as reported in the Irish Examiner.

"It just shows the strength and depth that they have as a squad and where they are going as a team.

"Our first 20 minutes are going to be massive. We have to lay down a marker. Playing at home again, we need to use that to our advantage."

Zebo has also revealed one of his stand-out moments at Musgrave Park, one that came early in his career.

"I've had lots of great memories. Every time I get to play in a red jersey in Cork it's extra special for me because it's my home county," he said.

"The memory that stands out would probably be in a pre-season friendly against Leicester Tigers.

"I came on and I replaced Doug Howlett and that was one of my first big games. To replace a hero like that was a special moment for me."

Munster play Glasgow at 7pm this evening in Musgrave Park. Billy Holland is set to make his 180th appearance and will captain the side tonight.

