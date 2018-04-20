Simon Zebo benched as van Graan names Munster team for Champions Cup semi-final

Munster Head Coach Johann van Graan has named his Munster side for Sunday’s Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92 in Bordeaux (3.15pm Irish time).

There are nine changes to the side that defeated the Cheetahs 19-17 in Bloemfontein last Friday night.

Keith Earls will make his 150th Munster appearance on the right wing with Alex Wootton on the opposite flank.

Andrew Conway maintains his place in the starting XV as he moves to full-back.

Sammy Arnold and the returning Rory Scannell resume their centre partnership with Ian Keatley and Conor Murray named as half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer make up the front row with dependable second-row duo Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland starting in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander are the back-row forwards.

Rhys Marshall, James Cronin and John Ryan provide the front row cover with Gerbrandt Grobler and Robin Copeland completing the forward replacements.

James Hart, JJ Hanrahan and Simon Zebo are the backline substitutes.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, JJ Hanrahan, Simon Zebo.