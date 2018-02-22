Simon Zebo back for Munster, while Leinster start Garry Ringrose

Munster and Leinster have named their teams for their Pro14 games tomorrow night.

The Munster team to face Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors at Irish Independent Park in the Guinness PRO14 tomorrow night at 7pm has been named.

Tickets for the game are still available online here and from our ticket offices in Thomond Park and Irish Independent Park.

Billy Holland captains the side on his 180th appearance for the province as Head Coach Johann van Graan makes 12 changes to the team beaten in Cardiff last week.

Simon Zebo starts at full-back with Andrew Conway returning from Ireland camp to start on the right wing with Alex Wootton, Munster’s top try-scorer so far this season, on the opposite flank.

Sammy Arnold and Dan Goggin are the centres with out-half Tyler Bleyendaal and scrum-half James Hart completing the backline.

A new front row sees hooker Niall Scannell return from international duty with James Cronin and Stephen Archer the two props.

Jean Kleyn partners Holland in the second row. Flanker Dave O’Callaghan makes his first start since returning from a long-term knee injury as Chris Cloete and no.8 Robin Copeland keep their places in the back row.

Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne and Brian Scott provide the front row cover as Gerbrandt Grobler and Jack O’Donoghue complete the forward replacements.

Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley and Greencore Munster Rugby Academy winger Calvin Nash are the backline substitutes.

For Leinster, Garry Ringrose will return while twins Ed and Bryan Byrne will start together for the first time in senior colours after Leo Cullen named his match-day squad to face Southern Kings at the RDS on Friday evening.

The prop and hooker have played together in the British and Irish Cup this season, but get the nod against the South African side where they will be joined by Michael Bent.

Ringrose last played for Leinster in January against Ulster before an ankle injury forced him off and was training with the Irish squad this week.

After his debut off the bench last week against the Scarlets, Skerries man Ciarán Frawley has been named to start at out-half, joined at half-back by Nick McCarthy.

Dave Kearney starts at full back, with Barry Daly and last week's man-of-the-match James Lowe selected on the wings.

Isa Nacewa captains the side from the centre on his 180th appearance in blue with the returning Ringrose outside him in the number 13 jersey.

Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle form the second row, while in the backrow Academy forward Josh Murphy is selected at blindside flanker, Will Connors on the openside, while Max Deegan completes the pack at number 8.

Jordan Larmour is named among the replacements.

Leinster: Dave Kearney; Barry Daly, Garry RIngrose, Isa Nacewa, James Lowe; Ciarán Frawley, Nick McCarthy; Ed Byrne, Bryan Byrne, Michale Bent; Mick Kearney, Ian Nagle; Josh Murphy, Will Connors, Max Deegan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Adam Coyle, Ross Molony, Peader Timmins, Jamison Gibson-Park, Noel Reid, Jordan Larmour.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; Tyler Bleyendaal, James Hart; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Dave O’Callaghan, Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Gerbrandt Grobler, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Calvin Nash.