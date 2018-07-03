Simon Easterby to provide interim coaching support at Ulster

Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby is to work with Ulster on an interim basis as they wait for new head coach Dan McFarland to take up his post.

McFarland signed for the Northern Province earlier this year, but may not start his role until January due to his commitments to Scotland.

The assistant coach is currently serving a nine-month notice period with the Scottish Rugby Union.

Easterby will begin working with the Ulster coaching staff this week.

